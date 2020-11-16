Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MBII has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

