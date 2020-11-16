Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.