Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,335 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

MLM traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.22. 7,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.