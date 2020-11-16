MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

MAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) alerts:

TSE:MAV traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The company has a market capitalization of $192.30 million and a P/E ratio of 46.94. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.01.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.