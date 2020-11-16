Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,046,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $181,246,000 after buying an additional 310,694 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 305,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

