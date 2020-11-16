Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 837 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,213 shares of company stock valued at $73,789,446. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 180,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

