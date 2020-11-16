MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$3.00

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.93.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.28. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $892.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

