MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.99 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $117,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,399,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,000,445.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,912 shares of company stock valued at $629,855. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

