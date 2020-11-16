Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,722. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

