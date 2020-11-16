Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.01. 274,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,722. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

