Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,542. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

