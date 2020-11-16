Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip's fiscal second-quarter results reflect gains from recovery in demand across industrial and automotive end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines. Further, solid uptick in medical end-market on hospital equipment demand, was a tailwind. Moreover, the company provided encouraging guidance for fiscal third-quarter. However, normalizing demand trends across computing and data center end-markets, impacted performance. Also, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns. Notably, shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, Microchip is expected to benefit from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.79.

MCHP stock opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

