Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,895 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.23. 219,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.