Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 16th

Montes Archimedes Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 16th. Montes Archimedes Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

About Montes Archimedes Acquisition

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.