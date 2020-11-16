NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0540

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. NAGA has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00421325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.06 or 0.03144868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026546 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

