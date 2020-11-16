National Bank Financial Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded up C$0.87 on Monday, reaching C$13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,140. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$21.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,730.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

