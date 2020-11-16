National Bank Financial Lowers Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$19.00

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock traded up C$1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.03. 917,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,182. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.81. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 43,541 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$605,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,545,508.10. Also, Senior Officer David Robert Taylor sold 15,368 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$229,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,420 shares in the company, valued at C$8,271,946.40. Insiders have sold a total of 129,412 shares of company stock worth $1,994,201 over the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

