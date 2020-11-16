Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,652 shares of company stock valued at $134,266,685. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.31. 109,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.22 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.36 and a 200-day moving average of $478.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

