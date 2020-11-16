NextGen Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on November 16th (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

NextGen Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 16th. NextGen Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $9.94 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nextgen Acquisition Corp.

