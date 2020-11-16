NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.25 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.
NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.20. 317,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.02.
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
