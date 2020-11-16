NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.25 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.20. 317,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.02.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.5104236 earnings per share for the current year.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.