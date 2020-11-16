Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after buying an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after buying an additional 415,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,098,000 after buying an additional 309,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 91,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

