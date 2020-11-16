O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 1,072 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE TOT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.60. 95,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

