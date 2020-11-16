O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.58. 13,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.