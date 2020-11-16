O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,288.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 178,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,232. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.