O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,975,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $178.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

