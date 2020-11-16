O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $48,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after purchasing an additional 331,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock valued at $371,786,520. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.42. 44,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

