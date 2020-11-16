O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.09. 33,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,392. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

