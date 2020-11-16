O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.31 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 3.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.20. 86,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.