O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,565 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,899,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,860 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 590,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,008,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 562,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 512.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 504,598 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,865. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

