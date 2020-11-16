O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

