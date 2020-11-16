O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.83. 63,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.