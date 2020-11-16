O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

BDX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.92. 23,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

