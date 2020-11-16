O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,225. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

