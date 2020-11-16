O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,268,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,113 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 667,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,670,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,013. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,882,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

