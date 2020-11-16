O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Danaher by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.88. 61,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.