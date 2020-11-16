O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.61 on Monday, hitting $176.24. 65,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,078. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

