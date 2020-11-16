O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.38. 145,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,872. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

