OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.75

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

OGC stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 440,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.74. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

