Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on November 30th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.
OLY stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06.
