Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on November 30th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

OLY stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

