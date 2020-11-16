OmiseGO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00684162 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.