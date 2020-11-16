Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of ONEX traded up C$2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,915. Onex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

