Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$84.00

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONEX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:ONEX traded up C$2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$67.48. 115,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.71. Onex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of -75.36.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

