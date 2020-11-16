Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) versus ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Financial Comparison

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and ORIX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.38 $498.91 million $1.54 8.86 ORIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ORIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and ORIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% ORIX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Owl Rock Capital and ORIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 ORIX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than ORIX.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats ORIX on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises. Its Maintenance Leasing segment engages in the leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; rental of precision measuring, information technology-related and medical, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers, robots, and drones; sale of software packages; equipment calibration and asset management activities; and provision of technical support, vehicle maintenance outsourcing, and tailor-made services for corporate and individual clients. The company's Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; operates accommodations, aquariums, training facilities, baseball stadiums, and theaters; and offers real estate rental and investment management, and REIT and real estate investment advisory services. Its Investment and Operation segment engages in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and geothermal projects. The company's Retail segment offers life insurance, banking, and card loan products and services. Its Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary, and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship; and corporate finance, securities investment, private equity, and loan origination and servicing activities. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.