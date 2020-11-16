Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PASG. BidaskClub raised shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

