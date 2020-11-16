PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $456,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.36. 313,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.