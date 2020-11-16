Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,822.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $18,749,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,521,722 shares of company stock worth $33,352,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 80.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Personalis by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Personalis by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Personalis by 20,417.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Personalis by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

