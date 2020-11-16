Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 310,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $127,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 589.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 137,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,691,428. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

