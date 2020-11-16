PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.96.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after buying an additional 107,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,248,000 after buying an additional 29,260,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after buying an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,875,000 after buying an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

