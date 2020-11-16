PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $993,830.69 and approximately $7,020.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 26,508,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

