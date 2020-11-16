Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

TSE:PLZ.UN traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$3.60. 106,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.32.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.