Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$23.00

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PD. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cormark cut Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.61.

TSE:PD traded up C$2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.06. 369,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,526. The stock has a market cap of $268.66 million and a PE ratio of -71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$26,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,995. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,584 shares of company stock worth $37,018.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

